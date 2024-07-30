Hot Rods and Emperors Series Opener Postponed

July 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome, Georgia - Tuesday's game scheduled for 6:05 PM CT between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Rome Emperors at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia, has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, August 1.

The twin bill will consist of two, seven-inning games. First pitch will be at 4:00 PM CT with the second game following approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Hot Rods will continue their road schedule with a 6:05 PM CT game against the Emperors on Wednesday.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

