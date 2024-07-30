Dash Rally from Five Down, Beat Grasshoppers 11-10

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - After falling behind by five runs in the third inning, the Winston-Salem Dash mounted a comeback across the final six innings, taking down the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 11-10, on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Stadium in front of 3,088 fans.

Both Greensboro (57-39) and Winston-Salem's (45-52) offenses came ready to the series opener. After zeros in the first for both sides, the two lineups pushed across two runs in the second before the Grasshoppers plated five in the third. Greensboro batted around, including back-to-back homers from Luke Brown and Maikol Escotto, taking a 7-2 lead to the bottom of the third.

The Dash started to chip away in the bottom of the frame. With two runners on, Caden Connor doubled home a run making it 7-3. Calvin Harris then made it a three-run game on a groundout before Wilber Dotel balked home a run, cutting the deficit to two, 7-5.

In the fifth, Greensboro added insurance, plating two more runs, building the lead to four, 9-5. That lead held until the sixth when the Winston-Salem offense exploded.

Winston-Salem put the first three runners on, loading the bases with no outs for Wes Kath. After a wild pitch brought home a run, Kath cut the deficit to two on a sacrifice fly before Connor singled home another run, cutting the Greensboro lead to one, 9-8. The Dash again loaded the bases after a single and fielder's choice, and Samuel Zavala tied the game with a groundout. Jordan Sprinkle, who already had driven in two runs on the day, put the Dash in front 11-9 with a two-RBI double down the left field line, completing the five-run comeback for Winston-Salem.

After the six-run sixth, the Dash bullpen shut down the Grasshoppers order until the ninth. The Grasshoppers put up a run and had the tying run at third with two outs, but Max Roberts bared down, getting Mitch Jebb to strikeout to end the game, finishing off the 11-10 victory for Winston-Salem.

The Dash and Grasshoppers meet for game two on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

