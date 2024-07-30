Blue Rocks Triumph in Final Homestand vs. Hudson Valley

Fans gathered at Frawley Stadium for the Wilmington Blue Rocks' third and final homestand against the Hudson Valley Renegades this season. The Blue Rocks were 6-11 against Hudson Valley heading into the series, and managed to improve their record against their South Atlantic Division rivals to 10-13 by winning the series 4-2.

Game 1

Riley Cornelio got the start for Tuesday night's series opener. Despite seven strikeouts in his six-inning outing, Cornelio allowed three hits, including two home runs that resulted in three runs. There were signs of Wilmington's offense throughout the game, but they were unable to capitalize on anything throughout the first five innings.

In the sixth, Maxwell Romero Jr, a name you'll notice quite often throughout the recap, sent home baserunners Phillip Glasser and Jared McKenzie.

4-2 Renegades heading into the bottom of the eighth, Joe Naranjo picked up his first home run with the Blue Rocks and lessened their deficit to one. Immediately following, Romero Jr singles and TJ White homers to give the Blue Rocks the 5-4 lead and subsequent win on White's 21st birthday.

Game 2

If there's one thing that's certain within this South Atlantic League North rivalry, it's the consistent threat of rain. This rang true again in Game 2 and rain fell for the majority of the 11 am start.

Maxwell Romero Jr hit his first of three home runs this series. The 2-RBI blast, along with RBIs from Phillip Glasser and Elijah Nunez, juxtaposed the Renegades' inability to produce anything offensively. Seth Shuman held them scoreless and hitless through four innings, and Wander Arias, Miguel Gomez, and Matt Cronin tackled the rest with only one run against them.

Despite rain throughout the game, they were able to play through an entire nine-inning matchup, and the Blue Rocks picked up a 4-1 win.

Game 3

Following the exhilarating Game 1 and rainy Game 2 wins, the sunny skies of Game 3 had a lot to live up to. Unfortunately, the Blue Rocks were unable to deliver another win for the 2,600 fans celebrating Christmas in July at Frawley Stadium, and picked up a loss Thursday night.

The top of the order, Phillip Glasser and Jared McKenzie, were the team's only source of offense for the night. Glasser was responsible for Wilmington's two runs and two of the team's five hits, while McKenzie recorded the other three and an RBI.

Bryan Caceres started Game 3, allowed two runs and struck out six batters in his six innings. Unlike the two previous nights, Wilmington's bullpen and unsteady defense couldn't contain the Renegades' offense, and allowed three more runs that sealed the 5-2 loss.

Game 4

Friday night's game had a similar, electrifying atmosphere as the Blue Rocks' win Tuesday night. Jose Atencio earned the win and set the tone of the evening with arguably his best start for Wilmington this season. The right-hander went seven full innings and allowed just four hits and one run.

The Blue Rocks' offense matched Atencio's energy with the first seven members of the lineup recording a hit. This includes Maxwell Romero Jr's two-run home run in the first inning, and Murphy Stehly's solo home run in the third.

After seven innings of captivating offense and lights-out defense, Brendan Collins closed out the game, allowing just a solo home run in two innings, and earned the save in the 5-2 win.

Game 5

Jarlin Susana took the mound for Saturday night's matchup against the Renegades. The young, high-velocity pitcher threw five innings and allowed just three hits and one run while striking out six batters. This, combined with another valiant and productive effort from Wilmington's offense and bullpen, resulted in their fourth win of the series.

Once again, Maxwell Romero Jr was the highlight of the Blue Rocks' offense. The Renegades picked up a run early in the second inning, but his solo home run in the fifth tied the game at one apiece. A hit from Murphy Stehly accompanied by a Renegades' fielding error allowed Wilmington to take the lead in the sixth.

Luke Young and Matt Cronin held Hudson Valley scoreless through the final four innings, allowing the Blue Rocks to pick up the 2-1 win.

Game 6

Despite the overwhelmingly successful and exciting homestand, the Blue Rocks were unable to come up with an answer to the series finale. Riley Cornelio took the mound for the second time this week and allowed four runs in five innings.

TJ White picked up his second home run of the series and eighth of the season. Marcus Brown recorded two RBIs and Phillip Glasser recorded one, but these offensive efforts were not enough to outscore the Renegades. Hudson Valley took the final matchup 5-3.

On the Road and Looking Ahead

Now 15-14, the Blue Rocks are very much in contention for the postseason stretch. They are set to take on the Greenville Drive, 18-12, in a six-game road series this week, before tackling a two-week homestand against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Brooklyn Cyclones.

