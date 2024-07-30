Cyclones and IronBirds Series Opener Postponed on Tuesday
July 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
ABERDEEN, Md. - The Brooklyn Cyclones' scheduled game on Tuesday evening against the Aberdeen IronBirds from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium has been postponed due to the threat of impending weather.
The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 4:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31. Game two will start roughly 35 to 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opening ballgame. Each match will be seven innings in length.
RHP Jack Wenninger (0-1, 3.55) - the New York Mets' No. 30 prospect per Baseball America - is scheduled to make the start for the Brooklyn Cyclones in game one. RHP Jonah Tong (3-3, 3.36) - the Mets' No. 17 farmhand per Baseball America - is expected to take the hill in game two. The Aberdeen IronBirds are slated to counter with RHP Trey Gibson (1-1, 3.24) in the lid-lifter and RHP Zach Fruit (2-3, 3.17) in the nightcap. Coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network will begin 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.
