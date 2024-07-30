Renegades Bop Jersey Shore in Opener

July 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned a dominant win in the opener of their series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, recording nine hits in a 6-1 victory on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Trent Sellers turned in a strong start, allowing just two hits in four scoreless innings while striking out six. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 24.1 innings across eight appearances and has retired 40 of the last 43 batters he has faced.

In the second Antonio Gomez led off with a single. He later scored in the frame on an RBI single by Christopher Familia off Casey Steward (1-1) to put Hudson Valley in front 1-0.

Eight batters came to the plate for the Renegades in the fourth with two runs coming home. A Josh Moylan single and Garrett Martin double put runners at second and third with one out. After a walk to Familia loaded the bases, a Kiko Romero RBI single scored Moylan from third. In the next at-bat, Brenny Escanio drew a bases-loaded walk to extended the Renegades lead to 3-0.

In the fifth, Hudson Valley brought two more runs home. After Gomez was hit by a pitch and Moylan earned a walk, Familia ripped a two-run double to right, driving in Moylan and Martin. Familia was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a walk.

Jersey Shore got on the board in the sixth with a solo home run by Troy Schreffler off Sean Boyle (1-0) to make it a 5-1 game.

But the Renegades added a run in the seventh. A Gomez double was followed by an RBI single by Moylan to extend the lead to 6-1. Moylan was 2-for-2 with two walks while Gomez scored three runs in a 2-for-3 night.

Sebastian Keane was stellar in his second appearance out of the bullpen this season, striking out five in two hitless frames. Harrison Cohen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to finish off the 6-1 win. The right-hander has allowed no earned runs in three appearances since rejoining the Renegades.

Hudson Valley will look for their third straight win tomorrow afternoon on Camp Day. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 11:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. LHP Kyle Carr (0-6, 5.75) will go for the Renegades, while RHP Luke Russo (1-0, 1.80) will start for the BlueClaws. For tickets and more information head to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

47-48, 14-16

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.