Schmidt, Harlow and Bosiokovic Combine to Shutout Braves

July 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





ROME - The Asheville Tourists bounced back in a big way on Saturday night and they did so with their pitching and defense. One night after being held to just two hits, Asheville showed they can do damage from the mound as well and it was Colten Schmidt who led the way. The Tourists tossed a shutout and beat the Rome Braves 4-0.

Schmidt spun seven innings for the third time this season and limited the Braves to only four hits. The left-hander faced a runners at first and third, nobody out jam in the bottom of the seventh inning but he navigated his way through it brilliantly. The defense was there to back him up all night. Colten struck out six and earned his third win of the season.

The reason Schmidt was able to come away with a win was Asheville's offensive outburst in the top of the eighth. The game was tied 0-0 after seven innings but the Tourists struck for all four of their runs in the second to last inning.

Terrin Vavra plated the game's first run with an RBI single into right. Danny Edgeworth made it 2-0 with a beautiful safety squeeze bunt that scored Daniel Montano. Coco Montes then blasted his ninth Home Run of the year; a two-run shot to make it 4-0.

Colton Harlow and Jacob Bosiokovic tossed the final two innings out of Asheville's bullpen and did not allow any damage. This is Asheville's fourth shutout win of the year and it gives the Tourists a two-games to one lead over the Braves in their current four game series.

The two teams wrap up their series at State Mutual Stadium on Sunday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 2:00pm.

