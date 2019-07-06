Fireflies Game Notes: July 6 at Hickory (Game 83)

Columbia Fireflies (9-7, 33-49) @ Hickory Crawdads (10-6, 51-31)

RHP Jose Butto (3-7, 3.84) vs. RHP Ronny Henriquez (3-4, 3.50)

Sat., July 6, 2019 - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC) - First Pitch 7:00 p.m. - Game 83

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia defeated Hickory, 11-7, in the second game of the series. With the win, the Fireflies tied a season-high in consecutive wins (3). Shervyen Newton led the way on offense with four hits and four RBIs. Mark Vientos, Hayden Senger and Gerson Molina each went yard. Willy Taveras tossed five innings of one-run baseball and picked up the win. Allan Winans recorded his third save in as many attempts in the second half.

WINNING WAYS: Columbia has an opportunity to pick up a series win against Hickory on Saturday. If achieved, the Fireflies would be winners of three of their last four series, and would defeat Hickory in a series for the first time in 2019.

HERE COMES THE SUN (HOPEFULLY): Columbia travels to Hickory for the second time this season this weekend. The last time the Fireflies visited L.P. Frans Stadium, three of the four scheduled contests were cancelled due to weather.

THE REDHAWK IS RED-HOT: Former Miami (OH) RedHawk Hayden Senger is hitting at a Ruthian clip in the second half. Senger leads all SAL hitters in hitting post all-star break (.472). Senger is also tied for the league lead in doubles (9) since the start of the second half.

STAYING SHARP: Columbia outfielder/first baseman Brian Sharp is enjoying a stellar run of play as of late. In his last 10 games, the 22-year-old is hitting .361 (13-for-36) with five runs, two homers, and seven RBIs.

MAURICIO MAGIC: Among current and qualified South Atlantic League hitters, Ronny Mauricio is tied for third in the league with 87 hits and eighth with a .285 average. The South Atlantic League All-Star is hitting .308 (37-for-120) in 27 games since May 28, which is third-best in the SAL among qualified hitters.

SECOND-HALF SLUGGERS: Best batting averages in the second half:

1. Hayden Senger - .472 (25-for-53), 14 GP, 6 R, 9 2B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K

2. Wagner Lagrange - .345 (20-for-58), 15 GP, 13 R, 5 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI

3. Mark Vientos - .340 (18-for-53) 14 GP, 10 R, 6 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI

4. Brian Sharp - .308 (16-for-52) 14 GP, 9 R, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 5 BB, 2 SB

FLIP THE CALENDAR: Columbia finished the month of June with a 9-14 mark. The club hit .238, its best average for any month this season. Three Fireflies impressed at the plate in June:

- H. Senger - team-best .345 average, 5 straight multi-hit games: 6/22-6/26

- R. Mauricio - .295 average in 20 games, team-best 26 hits

- M. Vientos - led the team with 15 RBIs in June (20 GP), .263 average

