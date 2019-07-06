Eight-Run First Powers 'Birds by Suns

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds steamrolled the Hagerstown Suns 12-3 to earn an early series win on Saturday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Drew Rom (6-1) garnered the win out of the bullpen for the Shorebirds (13-4, 61-25), allowing just an unearned run in 4.1 innings while conceding just one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Rom retired 11 hitters in a row to put a seal on the game. Joan Adon (6-3) suffered the loss for the Suns (5-12, 35-52) after lasting just one-third of an inning. Adon allowed eight runs on seven hits and one walk.

Hagerstown jumped on the board in the first. Justin Connell was hit by the second pitch of the game and Jackson Cluff followed with a walk. Drew Mendoza then rolled a single to right, scoring Connell from second and giving the Suns a 1-0 lead.

The Shorebirds answered with authority in the bottom half of the first. Adam Hall drew a leadoff walk and raced to third on Robert Neustrom's single to right. Seamus Curran produced a swinging bunt up the third base line that brought home Hall to tie the game. After a groundout advanced the runners to second and third, Ryne Ogren brought them both home with a double down the left field line, making it 3-1.

Jean Carlos Encarnacion followed with a double of his own with Ogren only advancing to third. Nick Horvath beat out a chopper to short for an infield single, scoring Ogren, and an errant throw from the shortstop allowed Horvath to go to second while Encarnacion scampered to third. Cody Roberts then slapped a single to right to pile on and bring another run home making it 5-1 Delmarva. Alexis Torres broke the dam as he smacked a two-run triple to center and then scored on a wild pitch to cap the frame with the Shorebirds up 8-1.

Hagerstown clawed out a run in the third on a Jacob Rhinesmith sacrifice fly, bringing them to within six runs.

Delmarva put the game to bed with four runs in the fourth. The Shorebirds knocked five straight two-out singles, with RBI hits for Torres and Curran while Neustrom brought home two making it 12-2 Delmarva.

The Suns brought the game to its final tally with a single run in the sixth on a Mendoza RBI double.

Seven Shorebirds collected at least two hits and six drove in at least one run in the win. Delmarva went an astounding 11-for-21 with runners in scoring positon. Torres spearheaded the attack, finishing a homer shy of the cycle, going a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three RBIs, two runs, and a walk.

Ogren poked two doubles and knocked in two runs. Encarnacion went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored while Neustrom and Curran had matching lines of 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a run, and a walk. Horvath went 2-for-5 with a triple, RBI, and run scored while Roberts also went 2-for-5 with an RBI and added two runs scored.

Mendoza went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and run scored for the Suns. Kyle Marinconz also ripped a double in a 2-for-4 performance.

Gray Fenter started for Delmarva and finished an out shy of qualifying for the victory. Fenter went 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out seven.

The Shorebirds will go for the sweep of the Suns in the series finale Sunday evening. Matt Hammonds (2-2, 3.64) draws the spot start for Delmarva while Hagerstown rolls with Jackson Stoeckinger (1-2, 3.48). First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. with gates opening at 4:00. The first 1,000 fans through the gates of Perdue Stadium on Sunday will receive a 2019 All-Star poster presented by Delmarva Printing. It's also Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday with Kids Run the Bases after the game presented by Chili's. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 4:50 with Will DeBoer and Sam Jellinek on the call.

