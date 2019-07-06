Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

July 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Hagerstown Suns play game three of four in Delmarva tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Hagerstown works RHP Joan Adon (6-2, 3.68 ERA), while Delmarva counters with RHP Gray Fenter (6-1, 1.87 ERA).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUNS UNABLE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF 'BIRDS MISCUES: Hagerstown loaded the bases with just one out in the ninth, but were unable to add more than one run in a 4-2 loss to Delmarva at Perdue Stadium Friday night.After the loss, the Suns (35-51, 5-11) have lost seven consecutive on the road and after finishing 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, the Suns are 5-for-37 (.135) in their last three games with runners threatening. The Shorebirds (60-26, 11-4) started the scoring in the fifth. After four scoreless frames, Jake Irvin (L, 4-5) allowed three runs, all in the fifth.

Seamus Curran led off the frame with a double, before Nick Horvath moved him over to third, poking a single up the middle. With one out and runners on second and third, Ryne Ogren laced a triple into the right field corner to plate the two runners. Adam Hall capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly to right to put Delmarva up 3-0.

ROAD WOES: After dropping a season-high eight consecutive road games against the Rome Braves, Hickory Crawdads and Delmarva Shorebirds, the Suns 2019 road record fell to 14-29. That's compared to a 21-22 record at Municipal Stadium this season. The only team on pace with the Suns road record in the northern division is Lakewood, who sports a 13-28 road record and a 19-18 home record. Delmarva holds the best road record in the South Atlantic League, a 30-14 mark that's nearly even with their 30-11 home record in 2019.

WHEW, WHAT A RELIEF: Prior to Delmarva's run in the seventh inning against Trey Turner after he retired a pair of Shorebird batters, the Suns bullpen had gone 18.2 innings without allowing an earned run. The last run scored against the bullpen scored July 1, in the ninth inning of a home contest against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The run scored with Christian Vann on the bump, but was charged to Jacob Howell.

STOPPING AT THE BUCK: The Suns finished yesterday just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. The Suns have now tallied just five hits in their last 37 opportunities with runners threatening over their last 27 innings at the plate. It has dropped their mark to .241 on the season.

MASTER MENDOZA: Last night, Drew Mendoza received his scheduled day off, but the third-round pick has made a quick impact in Hagerstown. The Florida State-product has reacehd base safely nine times in his first four games in the South Atlantic League. If that weren't enough, he has also tallied a pair of extra-base hits while driving in three runs in his opening week in the South Atlantic League.

TAP THE PEN: Ryan Tapani has bounced between starting and coming from the pen this season. The righty has now played in 17 games and started five on the bump--matching last season's total. The Creighton-product spun 7.1 innings of scoreless relief since June 29, setting down seven via the strikeout while allowing just three hits.

RACE FOR THE CUP: With their 12th win of the season against Hagerstown, Delmarva clinched the 2019 Governor's Cup. The Shorebirds have now won the cup back-to-back years.

Sun Spots: Tonight's starter, Joan Adon, leads the roster in wins and owns a 6-2 record this season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.