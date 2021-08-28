Saturday Night's River Cats Game Postponed Due to Wildfire Smoke

West Sacramento, Calif. - Saturday night's game between the Sacramento River Cats and Reno Aces has been postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the ongoing Northern California wildfires. The decision was made in coordination with Major League Baseball, as well as both the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The postponement comes following Thursday's series opener in Reno being postponed due to similarly hazardous air quality conditions in the area.

Dates and times for the rescheduled games will be announced at a later date.

