Saturday Night's River Cats Game Postponed Due to Wildfire Smoke
August 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - Saturday night's game between the Sacramento River Cats and Reno Aces has been postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the ongoing Northern California wildfires. The decision was made in coordination with Major League Baseball, as well as both the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.
The postponement comes following Thursday's series opener in Reno being postponed due to similarly hazardous air quality conditions in the area.
Dates and times for the rescheduled games will be announced at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from August 28, 2021
- Tonight's game against Sacramento postponed - Reno Aces
- Saturday Night's River Cats Game Postponed Due to Wildfire Smoke - Sacramento River Cats
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 28, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- Bees Lose Game 1 in Tacoma - Salt Lake Bees
- Marmolejos Takes League RBI Lead, Driving in a Pair as Rainiers Beat Bees - Tacoma Rainiers
- Ramos drives in three as River Cats take game one - Sacramento River Cats
- Thomas Smacks First Triple-A Homer, Reno Falls, 7-5 - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas Can't Escape Fourth, Fall 13-1 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Mother Nature Intervenes Again, Albuquerque Drops Seventh Straight - Albuquerque Isotopes
- E-Train Collects Second Straight Rain-Shortened Win over 'Topes - Round Rock Express
- Las Vegas Uses Three Homers to Top Dodgers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento River Cats Stories
- Saturday Night's River Cats Game Postponed Due to Wildfire Smoke
- Ramos drives in three as River Cats take game one
- River Cats Unveil 2022 Home Schedule at Sutter Health Park
- Déjà vu as Bishop blasts 2nd walk-off home run for Dorados de Sacramento
- Trammell's ninth-inning blast sinks River Cats