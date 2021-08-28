Tonight's game against Sacramento postponed

August 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







SACRAMENTO - Following consultation with both clubs, on-field personnel, and medical experts, tonight's game between the Reno Aces and the Sacramento River Cats has been postponed in response to air quality concerns in the area.

The clubs are exploring the possibility of relocating tomorrow's game to Reno, which, if played, would be played at 6:05 p.m. PT. The decision regarding tomorrow's potential game is expected to be determined before 10:00 a.m. PT tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.