Express at Isotopes Suspended on Saturday Night in Albuquerque

August 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express and Albuquerque Isotopes saw Saturday night's contest at Isotopes Park suspended in the middle of the fourth inning due to heavy rain in the surrounding area. Albuquerque led Round Rock 3-0 when play was halted.

The suspended game will be picked up on Sunday, August 29 beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT with Isotopes C Brian Serven leading off the bottom of the fourth inning. The continuation of tonight's game will be played to a complete nine innings. Sunday night's regularly scheduled contest will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Per Major League Baseball protocols for the 2021 season, the regularly scheduled contest will now be seven innings in length.

Albuquerque jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as DH Greg Bird blasted a two-run home run out to right field to score LF Raimel Tapia, who had reached base on a double.

The Isotopes increased their advantage to 3-0 in the second as Serven singled before moving to third on a single from CF Wynton Bernard then crossed home thanks to a Scott Burcham sacrifice fly.

Albuquerque starter RHP Ryan Castellani held Round Rock hitless through four innings before rain started falling at Isotopes Park. The two teams entered their third rain delay in as many contests to start the series and fourth of the season. Thursday and Friday's contests were called final after seven innings of play.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.