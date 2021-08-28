Marmolejos Takes League RBI Lead, Driving in a Pair as Rainiers Beat Bees

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (56-42) improved to 21-12 in the second half of the season, taking their second straight from the Salt Lake Bees (43-54) by a 3-1 final on Friday on Cheney Stadium.

The Rainiers broke the seal on a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth inning. The bases were walked loaded with one out, for Luis Liberato to deliver an RBI fielder's choice for a 1-0 Tacoma advantage.

The 68th and 69th RBI for Jose Marmolejos put the Rainiers ahead 3-0, a ground ball error in a three-hit fifth, and a sac fly in the seventh. Marmolejos is now tied with Sugar Land's Jose Siri among active Triple-A West players in runs driven in; his 69 have come in only 71 games.

Multi-hit games for Tacoma included Brian O'Keefe and Taylor Trammell, who singled twice and scored on the sac fly.

In a bullpen game for each side, RHP Asher Wojciechowski started for the Rainiers, tossing two scoreless innings (2 H, 1 BB, 3 K). Nick Duron pitched a perfect fourth (1 K) and was credited with the win; Darin Gillies also went two scoreless in the fifth and sixth (2 H, 0 BB, 4 K).

The Rainiers will be in action next on Saturday night, a 7:05 p.m. PT first pitch against Salt Lake at Cheney Stadium. RHP Robert Dugger is Tacoma's scheduled starter.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.

