Bees Lose Game 1 in Tacoma

August 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees suffer their fifth straight loss, as they fell to the Tacoma Rainiers 3-1 on Friday night. Tacoma scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings without the benefit of an RBI hit. The Bees got a leadoff double in the ninth from Chad Wallach, who advanced to third on an infield single by Scott Schebler and that brought the potential tying run to the plate. Salt Lake would manage just one run, though, on an RBI groundout by Preston Palmeiro.

Bees starter Jhonathan Diaz, who was making his Triple-A debut, was charged with the loss, as he went three and one-third innings and allowed just one run on two hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Luis Rengifo led the Bees with a pair of doubles, while Wallach added two hits, including one double.

