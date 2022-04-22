Santos Shines While Plate Discipline Earns Woodpeckers Second Straight Win

North Augusta, SC - Alex Santos was nearly perfect during his start on Thursday night at SRP Park while the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-8) offense capitalized on walks and wild pitches to earn their second straight win over the Augusta GreenJackets (5-7) in a 7-1 final.

Santos was in control from the get go. The Astros 2021 draft pick went four innings without surrendering a hit and struck out eight Augusta batters, including the last four he faced. This was the second straight night where the Woodpeckers' starting pitcher surrendered one run or less, a feat that no Fayetteville pitcher had accomplished over the first ten games of the season.

Fayetteville's discipline at the plate led to an early opportunity to strike first, drawing three consecutive walks to load the bases in the top of the second against AJ Smith-Shawver (L, 0-1). Victor Mascai just missed a grand slam, but his fly ball was deep enough to bring home Tyler Whitaker and make it 1-0. Two batters later, Quincy Hamilton drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk to double the Fayetteville advantage.

The Woodpeckers' patience at the plate continued in the top of the sixth when a pair of walks and a Jaxon Hallmark single loaded the bases with one out. Mascai drew another walk against GreenJackets reliever Elison Joseph to bring home Kenedy Corona and extend the lead to 3-0. A wild pitch during the following at bat allowed Hallmark to score and after Yeuris Ramirez reached via the walk, Hamilton picked up his second RBI on a fielder's choice to give Fayetteville a 5-0 edge. Joseph uncorked another wild pitch that brought in Mascai and wrapped a four-run sixth in which the Woodpeckers only recorded one hit.

Santos left the game ahead of the fifth inning and handed the ball off to RHP Deylen Miley. Miley (W, 1-1) pitched a couple of scoreless innings before running into some trouble in the bottom of the seventh. Augusta loaded the bases with nobody out and Antonio Barranca took ball four to bring home a run and put the GreenJackets on the board. However, Miley fought back and fanned back-to-back batters to escape the inning with a 6-1 lead.

The Fayetteville offense quickly got the run back in the top of the eighth. Leosdany Molina ripped a double to left field, scoring Hamilton and pushing the score to 7-1. In the bottom half, Miley got the first two outs of the frame before being lifted in favor of RHP Ronny Garcia. Garcia picked up the final out and returned for the ninth to close out the victory in 1-2-3 fashion.

Game four of the series will take place Friday night as Franny Cobos (0-0, 0.00) will get the start for the Woodpeckers. Augusta will counter with LHP Adam Shoemaker (0-0, 12.60) on the rubber. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 EST at SRP Park.

