Columbia Fireflies Game Notes April 22 vs Down East

April 22, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Columbia Fireflies continue their series with the Down East Wood Ducks tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Eric Cerantola (1-1, 6.48 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Down East counters with righty Josh Stephen (1-0, 2.00 ERA).

It's time for the first Freebie Friday at Segra Park in 2022! The first 1,000 fans in through the gates at 6 pm will receive a 2022 Columbia Fireflies Concert-Style Schedule T-Shirt presented by the SC Human Trafficking Task Force. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

---

OFFENSE ERUPTS IN 10-1 WIN OVER WOODIES: The Fireflies used a five-run third and back-to-back homers in the sixth to capture their first win of the series 10-1 vs the Down East Wood Ducks Thursday night at Segra Park. Columbia cracked the score column first, notching five consecutive hits in the bottom of the third inning to get some much needed runs. Third baseman Enrique Valdez got things started with a single into right field. The next batter, River Town drilled a double into the left-center gap to score Valdez all the way from first to put Columbia in front 1-0. The score ended an 18.1 inning scoreless drought for the home team. The Fireflies used a five-run third and back-to-back homers in the sixth to capture their first win of the series 10-1 vs the Down East Wood Ducks Thursday night at Segra Park. Columbia cracked the score column first, notching five consecutive hits in the bottom of the third inning to get some much needed runs. Third baseman Enrique Valdez got things started with a single into right field. The next batter, River Town drilled a double into the left-center gap to score Valdez all the way from first to put Columbia in front 1-0. The score ended an 18.1 inning scoreless drought for the home team.

LET'S GO GUILLERMO: Guillermo Quintana has four hits in the first three games of the series against the Down East Wood Ducks. The slugger has launched a pair of doubles and a homer during the series, helping to keep the Fireflies bats grounded.

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Fireflies right-handed reliever Isaiah Henry closed out yesterday's game with a hitless ninth inning. Henry was drafted by the Royals in 2017 and played in the outfield from 2017-2019. He spent the pandemic transitioning to the mound and last year, pitched five scoreless innings in the Arizona Complex League. Last night, he hit as high as 95 on the radar gun at Segra Park while keeping Down East off the scoreboard in his first appearance out of the Arizona Complex.

TEAM CLANK: Wednesday, the Fireflies commited a season-high five errors. In their first 12 games, Columbia has 24 errors, which is the most in Class-A baseball.

CRAFTY CERANTOLA: Last night, the Fireflies starter, Eric Cerantola, pitched a season-high five innings for a Columbia starting pitcher. In addition to that, Cerantola became the first Fireflies pitcher to notch double-digit strikeouts since Dedniel Nunez did so April 8, 2019.

NOAH KNOWS: After struggling in his first professional ining, where Noah Cameron allowed two runs on Opening Day vs the Augusta GreenJackets, the Fireflies southpaw has locked things down. Cameron has allowed only a pair of runs in his 10 innings of work since then, dropping his ERA from 18.00 to 3.27 in the process. If that weren't enough, he's tallied 14 strikeouts in that time (12.60/nine innings).

THE WHAMMER WORKS: Reliever John McMillon became the first Fireflies reliever to appear in multiple games when he pitched a scoreless ninth Tuesday. The Texas Tech product has not allowed a hit or a run in his first three appearances, all of which have lasted one inning.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.