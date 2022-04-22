Carolina Wastes Early Lead in 10-3 Loss

ZEBULON - Edwin Jimenez started and allowed just one run and struck out five over five innings, but relievers Israel Puello and Brandon Ramey combined to allow nine runs and 10 hits over sixth, seventh and eighth innings as the Carolina Mudcats saw an early lead disappear in a 10-3 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (7-6) originally led first after getting an Oswal Leones two-run single in the second, but the Hillcats (5-8) cut that lead to 2-1 in the fourth after Will Bartlett brought in a run with a single. The Mudcats then went on to answer right back in their half of the fourth after Hedbert Perez connected on a RBI single to right to lift Carolina to a 3-1 lead.

That 3-1 Carolina lead lasted through Jimenez's start, but vanished in the sixth when Lynchburg's Richard Paz came through with a three-run double off reliever Israel Puello. The sixth started with Puello (1-2) giving up two straight hits and a walk before giving up the Paz double.

The Hillcats led 4-3 after the sixth and went on to score five more runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth while compiling their 10-3 lead. They also totaled five hits in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Paz led the way for Lynchburg while going 4-for-5 with four RBI, including his three-run double in the sixth and a RBI single in the seventh. Milan Tolentino also had a big night while going 3-for-4 with three runs for the Hillcats.

Puello allowed all four in the seventh and ended up giving up seven runs on eight hits over two innings. Brandon Ramey worked the eighth and gave up both runs while recording just two outs in his appearance. Trevor Tietz took for Ramey in the eighth and eventually got the Mudcats through the rest of the frame while stranding two inherited runners on base. Tietz also pitched the ninth and worked a scoreless frame to finish the game.

The victory lifted the Hillcats into a 2-2 series tie in the six game series with the Mudcats.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Vargas, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R

Leones, LF (Carolina): 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Paz, C (Lynchburg): 4-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 4 RBI

Tolentino, SS (Lynchburg): 3-for-4, 3 R

Bartlett, 1B (Lynchburg): 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Durango, CF (Lynchburg): 1-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Jimenez (Carolina): 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO

Tietz (Carolina): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Brito (Lynchburg): 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

Zapata (W, 1-1) (Lynchburg): 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

Munoz (Lynchburg): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Sharpe (Lynchburg): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 2, Hillcats 0) -- Hendry Mendez strikes out swinging. Jesus Chirinos walks. Jheremy Vargas singles to left-center field, Jesus Chirinos to 2nd. Wild pitch by Trenton Denholm, Jesus Chirinos to 3rd; Jheremy Vargas to 2nd. Arbert Cipion walks. Oswel Leones singles to left-center field, Jesus Chirinos scores; Jheremy Vargas scores; Arbert Cipion to 3rd; Oswel Leones to 2nd. Zack Raabe walks. Eduardo Garcia strikes out swinging. Pitcher Change: Serafino Brito replaces Trenton Denholm. Hedbert Perez grounds out, Wilfri Peralta to Will Bartlett.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

Hillcats 4th (Mudcats 2, Hillcats 1) -- Milan Tolentino singles to shallow right field, Milan Tolentino advances to 2nd on throwing error by Edwin Jimenez. Jorge Burgos grounds out, Zack Raabe to Jesus Chirinos, Milan Tolentino to 3rd. Will Bartlett singles to center field, Milan Tolentino scores. Richard Paz singles to left-center field, Will Bartlett to 2nd. Skeiling Rodriguez struck out looking. Luis Durango flies out to Oswel Leones.

(1 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 4th (Mudcats 3, Hillcats 1) -- Pitcher Change: Juan Zapata replaces Serafino Brito. Oswel Leones flies out to Luis Durango. Zack Raabe walks. Eduardo Garcia singles to left-center field, Zack Raabe to 2nd. Hedbert Perez singles through the hole at second base, Zack Raabe scores; Eduardo Garcia to 2nd. Wild pitch by Juan Zapata, Eduardo Garcia to 3rd; Hedbert Perez to 2nd. Jeferson Quero flies out to Jorge Burgos. Hendry Mendez grounds out, Milan Tolentino to Will Bartlett.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Hillcats 6th (Hillcats 4, Mudcats 3) -- Pitcher Change: Israel Puello replaces Edwin Jimenez. Milan Tolentino singles to left-center field. Jorge Burgos singles to right field, Milan Tolentino to 2nd. Will Bartlett walks, Milan Tolentino to 3rd; Jorge Burgos to 2nd. Richard Paz doubles to center field, Milan Tolentino scores; Jorge Burgos scores; Will Bartlett scores. Skeiling Rodriguez flies out to Hedbert Perez. Luis Durango reaches on fielding error by Eduardo Garcia, Richard Paz to 3rd. Wilfri Peralta struck out looking. Luis Durango steals 2nd base. Jake Fox strikes out swinging.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

Hillcats 7th (Hillcats 8, Mudcats 3) -- Yordys Valdes flies out to Oswel Leones. Milan Tolentino singles to deep second base. Jorge Burgos flies out to Oswel Leones. Will Bartlett singles to center field, Milan Tolentino to 3rd. Richard Paz singles to right-center field, Milan Tolentino scores; Will Bartlett to 3rd. Skeiling Rodriguez hits a ground rule double to right field, Will Bartlett scores; Richard Paz to 3rd. Luis Durango doubles to right field, Richard Paz scores; Skeiling Rodriguez scores. Wilfri Peralta flies out to Oswel Leones.

(4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Hillcats 8th (Hillcats 10, Mudcats 3) -- Micah Bello remains in the game as the designated hitter. Pitcher Change: Brandon Ramey replaces Israel Puello. Jake Fox walks. Yordys Valdes hit by pitch, Jake Fox to 2nd. Milan Tolentino walks, Jake Fox to 3rd; Yordys Valdes to 2nd. Jorge Burgos grounds into double play, Jesus Chirinos to Eduardo Garcia to Brandon Ramey, Jake Fox scores; Yordys Valdes to 3rd; Milan Tolentino out at 2nd, Jorge Burgos out at 1st. Will Bartlett singles to shallow right field, Yordys Valdes scores. Richard Paz singles to right-center field, Will Bartlett to 3rd. Pitcher Change: Trevor Tietz replaces Brandon Ramey. Skeiling Rodriguez strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

