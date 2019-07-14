Santana Walks off Cardinals with Double for Second Straight

Elizabethton, Tennessee - An eight-run fourth inning for the Johnson City Cardinals seemed like a death spell for the Elizabethton Twins, but five runs in the ninth forced a tenth inning and allowed the E-Twins to walk off Johnson City for the second straight night, winning 13-12.

Santana connected for a walk-off double Saturday night, then did the same again Sunday night, his third double and fourth RBI in two days.

Elizabethton scored first in the game, plating three runs in the second on a trio of hits and an error. Johnson City scored one in the third and then forced Prelander Berroa out of the game with an eight-run fourth inning.

The Twins added four in the bottom of the fifth on a Seth Gray three-run home run and RBI single from Matt Wallner. The Cardinals struck back with three in the top of the sixth and carried a five-run lead into the bottom of the ninth.

The first three E-Twins in the ninth walked to load the bases, then scored a run when Matt Wallner walked as well. On the very next pitch, Charlie Mack crushed a grand slam to tie the game, his fourth home run of the year.

At that point, all the momentum was in Elizabethton's favor. Steven Cruz stranded two runners on in the top of the 10th and Santana drove the first pitch he saw deep to right field to score Will Holland from second and give the fans at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark déjà vu.

Santana was back in the leadoff spot after Spencer Steer's promotion to Class-A Cedar Rapids. He, along with the four batters following him in the order each recorded two or more hits.

Santana went 2-4, Max Smith went 2-4, Gray went 2-4, Weiss went 2-4 and Wallner went 3-5, while Mack had five runs batted in.

Those six each scored two runs, contributing to another complete team effort.

While Berroa struggled in the fourth, as did Denny Bentley after him, Cody Lawyerson pitched three scoreless innings after a rocky fifth. Steven Cruz earned his first win of the season, pitching scoreless ninth and 10th innings while striking out two.

The Twins look to win their series with the Cardinals Monday night a 6:30 p.m. first pitch and the season's first Dollar Monday promotion.

For tickets and more information, visit elizabethtontwins.com.

