Pulaski Outlasts Pirates

July 14, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bristol Pirates News Release





A late rally fell short on Sunday night, as the Bristol Pirates fell 8-6 to the Pulaski Yankees in the second of a four-game series.

The loss dropped the Pirates below a .500 record for the first time since July 3, as they have now lost five of their last six games.

Trailing 1-0 after one inning, the Pirates tied the game on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Jake Wright and took the lead on a single by first baseman Marshall Gilbert. The lead was short-lived however, as the Yankees regained the lead in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run home run from first baseman Nelson Alvarez. The Yankees added on to their lead with a five-run fourth inning, capped off by a three-run home run from third baseman Chad Bell. The Pirates added two runs in the sixth inning, and two more in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to 8-6, but a pop out to short ended the game.

Luis Ortiz took the loss against Pulaski, allowing seven runs -- three earned -- on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings. Yordi Rosario allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings, while Bear Bellomy extended his scoreless streak to 11 innings to start his career with two scoreless innings against Pulaski. Bellomy allowed just two hits with a career-high five strikeouts while becoming just the second Bristol pitcher this year to strike out the side in order after Luis Arrieta accomplished the feat on June 19 against Burlington.

Center fielder Fernando Villegas and designated hitter Francisco Acuna led the Pirates in the loss, as they each finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI, while Villegas also scored two runs. Acuna and third baseman Aaron Shackelford each hit their ninth doubles of the season on Sunday, as they moved into a tie for first place in the Appalachian League with Johnson City's Chandler Redmond. Wright finished the night 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI, while left fielder Jake Snider was 0-for-4 with a run scored in his professional debut.

The Pirates (12-13) will try to get back to a .500 record on Monday night in Game 3 against Pulaski. Jose Maldonado will start for Bristol, as he comes off his shortest outing of the year in which he allowed one run on two hits and two walks over two innings against Pulaski.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.