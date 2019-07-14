K Mets Win Fifth in a Row; Beat Reds

Kingsport, TN - The Kingsport Mets were able to extend their winning streak to five games in a 2-1 pitcher's duel victory over the Greeneville Reds Sunday evening at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Both team's starting pitchers set the tone early.

In his first start of the season, Nate Peden dazzled, retiring the first nine men he faced, before allowing a leadoff single in the fourth. That single would be costly however, as he would come around to score to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.

Peden finished the evening having thrown five innings, allowing just two hits, one walk, and one run, while striking out four.

Meanwhile, Andy Fisher of Greeneville threw up five zeros before finally allowing a game tying run in the sixth.

The tying tally came on a Jaylen Palmer fielder's choice, which plated Kenny Taylor, who had doubled to lead off the inning.

Fisher finished with six innings of one-run ball himself, striking out four.

The Mets then turned to Benito Garcia, who threw three scoreless frames out of the pen to give Kingsport an opportunity to win it.

The Mets' offense was able to plate the game-winning run in the seventh, as Jhoander Saez doubled in Gregory Guerrero with two outs in the inning.

Reyson Santos threw a perfect ninth inning to notch his league leading fifth save of the season, and the Mets' season-best fifth victory in a row.

The Mets and Reds are back in action tomorrow evening at 6:30 PM at Pioneer Park in Greeneville. This split-city series will shift back to Kingsport Tuesday night.

Tuesday is FunFest Night at Hunter Wright Stadium. All GA tickets will be $4!

