Fletcher Goes Deep, Drives in Five vs. Twins

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Trejyn Fletcher hit his first Appalachian League home run and compiled five RBIs for the Cardinals in a 13-12 loss to the Elizabethton Twins at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark Sunday evening.

Fletcher and Mateo Gil went deep to highlight an eight-run fourth inning for the Cardinals. For the second time this season, the Cards batted all nine in the lineup in a single inning without recording an out. The biggest single-inning offensive explosion of the year flipped an early 3-1 deficit into a 9-3 Cardinal advantage.

After the Twins cut the lead to 9-7 vs. Johnson City starter Francisco Justo in the fifth, the Cardinals appeared to put the game out of reach in the sixth. Todd Lott and Fletcher combined for three RBIs as the Cards extended the lead to 12-7.

The advantage held until the ninth thanks to two scoreless frames of relief by Enrique Perez. In the ninth though, Alex Gallegos walked the bases full before Wilfredo Pereira entered the game with a chance for the save. Pereira (1-1) walked in one run and then surrendered a grand slam to Charles Mack to tie the game at 12-12. In the tenth, Ruben Santana provided his second walkoff hit of the series to seal the win for Elizabethton.

Diomedes Del Rio finished with one hit and two RBIs. Lott extended his hit streak to seven straight games with a pair of base hits. He also scored a run in addition to his RBI. Zach Jackson drew three walks and scored twice. The five RBIs were a career-best for Fletcher, who also added a double. Every spot in the Cardinal order scored at least once. Steven Cruz (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Twins.

Johnson City and Elizabethton continue to four-game series tomorrow. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. RHP Julio Puello (1-1, 5.23 ERA) is expected to start for the Cards vs. LHP Ryley Widell (0-3, 7.62 ERA) for the Twins.

