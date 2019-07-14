Royals Best Braves 5-2 Behind Big Fourth Inning

Burlington, N.C. - The Royals engineered an explosive fourth inning to push past the Braves 5-2 on Saturday night.

With one out in the top of the first, Danville's Bryce Ball hit an RBI double to score Cody Milligan from second base. After that was followed up by Brandon Parker scoring from third on a wild pitch from Royals starter Carlos Hernandez, the Braves had a 2-0 lead. From there on out, however, Hernandez and reliever Angel Zerpa held Danville scoreless while allowing only five hits and not letting another baserunner even reach third base.

With no outs in the bottom of the fourth, Burlington found the board after Jesus Atencio drew a walk with the bases loaded. After Braves reliever Alger Hodgson was called for a balk shortly after, Vinnie Pasquantino crossed home to tie the game at two. One batter later and now with one out, Kevon Jackson dribbled a single to center field that aloowed Logan Porter and Atencio to score and put the Royals in front 4-2.

Burlington added one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Michael Massey hit his first professional homer to right field and make it a 5-2 lead.

Zerpa earned the win after pitching 4.2 innings of relief in which he allowed just three hits and one walk. Darius Vines, who walked the first three Royals runs on base before getting pulled, was credited with the loss.

Game two of the series between Burlington and Danville is on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

WP - Angel Zerpa (3-1)

LP - Darius Vines (0-1)

Highlights:

Jackson - 1-3, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Zerpa - 4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 K

