Axmen Topple Doughboys with 21-9 Mercy-Rule Victory

July 10, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Axmen bounced back after a loss to the Doughboys with a 21-9 slaughter-rule win that concluded in the seventh inning Wednesday. Yes, you did read the score correctly, 21-9 was the final.

Looking at the final score it is quite a surprise, but the game was set up to go in Johnson City's favor after the Doughboys teed off on Daniel Koppisch, the Kingsport starter. Johnson City plated six and held the lead for all of a half-inning.

Kingsport chipped into the 6-0 lead after Jace Roosien and Kam Durnin scored on a throwing error by Doughboys shortstop Willie Hurt. Then Derick Pitts stepped up to the plate.

At that point in time, storms were threatening around the area and it looked like at any second rain could start pouring down. And it certainly did, however, the rain wasn't good old-fashioned H2O, it was home runs.

Pitts launched a slider into left field for a three-run blast, his first of the season. Somehow, Kingsport loaded the bases after the home run made the score 6-5.

Ty Denton pinch-hit for Roosien after he took a foul ball to the hand, and after trying to play through it, the coaching staff decided to let him recover from the injury. Denton continued the downpour, sending his first home run out of Hunter Wright Stadium to take a 9-6 lead. A grand way to hit his first home run of the campaign.

The first had finally ended, and after Kingsport had taken an 11-7 lead by the end of 2 1/2, Ben Tryon sealed Johnson City's fate with a three-run bomb of his own.

The Axmen kept scoring, and scoring, and scoring, and no matter what the Doughboys threw at them, the bats continued to shine.

Kaleb Townsend finished the Doughboys off in the top of the seventh to close out the revenge game for Tuesday's disappointing conclusion.

JJ Harrell earned his fourth win after two scoreless innings in relief. That is the most wins of all pitchers in the Appalachian League.

Kingsport now has to test its mettle as it turns around to host the River Riders for a deciding two-game series.







