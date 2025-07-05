Axmen Fall to Coal Cats in Sudden Death

July 5, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Kingsport Axmen got off to another hot start, but this time around, the Tri-State Coal Cats had something to say about it, as they rallied from behind by four runs to win 5-5 in sudden death Saturday.

Kingsport had built up a 4-0 lead in the first, and it took a while for the Tri-State response. However, the Cal Cats responded hard with three runs in the third behind a wild pitch, a Sal Mineo single and an RBI groundout.

Tri-State was able to tie it in the fifth with a Tyler Smolinski sacrifice fly, but Kingsport plated the go-ahead run in the next frame when Ben Tryon scored on a wild pitch.

JJ Harrell held down the stretch for Kingsport while a mix of relievers kept the game within reach for the Coal Cats.

Micah Wells was charged with finishing for Kingsport and got two outs right away. However, Wells walked Luke Kosko, which changed everything.

Julio Solier pinch-ran for Kosko and tried to swipe second. The throw from catcher Jace Roosien was just a split second behind and, miraculously, Solier was in scoring position.

Then Sam Winsett hit a ball just past the outstretched arm of Justin Bell, scoring Solier. The inning ended leaving one sudden-death inning to play.

The Kingsport defense faced one out in the sudden-death inning with the bases loaded. Tri-State's Bishop Quarles was the batter, and he stood in the box with an 0-2 count. The next offer from Wells plunked Quarles on the foot, scoring the winning run.

Kingsport added another loss to its record in sudden-death games, now 0-4 in the infamous inning. Overall, the Axmen fell to 14-12, with a need for a win in the rubber match Sunday.







