Flyboys Fall to Bluefield on Saturday

July 5, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys trailed wire-to-wire versus the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Saturday at Pioneer Park, losing 13-2 and setting up a Sunday rubber match. Greeneville (15-10) left the bases loaded twice as its struggles with men on base continued. The Flyboys went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Ridge Runners (14-11) scored 10 of their 13 runs in the two half-innings immediately after Greeneville left the bases loaded, taking advantage of timely pitching and hitting to extend their advantage. The Flyboys left three men on base in the fourth inning, and Bluefield followed by scoring three runs in the top of the fifth. Greeneville then left the bases loaded again in the eighth inning while trailing by four runs.

The Ridge Runners scored seven runs in the top of the ninth to extinguish any hopes of a late Flyboys rally. Right fielder Levi Jones (3-for-4, 2B, 2 R) and second baseman Bryce Campbell (2-for-6, 3 RBI, 2 R) led the Bluefield offense. Relievers Evan Mobley (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K), Zach Applegate (1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 K) and Deaton Oak (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K) blanked the Flyboys over the final five innings.

Next up

The Flyboys conclude their series versus Bluefield at 2 p.m. Sunday for Military Appreciation Day. All current and former servicemen and women will receive one complimentary ticket to the game by presenting a valid ID at the ticket window. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







