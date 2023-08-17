Sanchez, Eldred Lead Cougars to Series Win

August 17, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - In another dramatic ballgame, the Kane County Cougars claimed a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen to earn a series victory over the American Association East Division leaders.

Once again, the Cougars (41-43) benefitted from a quality start by right-hander CJ Eldred (8-5). Eldred worked through seven innings while limiting Milwaukee (47-37) to one run on seven hits. It was the seventh straight quality start for Eldred.

For a third straight night, the Milkmen scored in the top of the first inning. Rudy Martin led off the ballgame with a double to center field past a diving Ashton Creal. Later in the inning, Gabriel Cancel knocked home Martin with the second double of the inning to make it 1-0 Milkmen.

After Milwaukee took the lead, the Cougars responded quickly against Milkmen starter Kyle Mora (7-3). In the bottom of the second, Todd Lott led off the frame with a single. Jonah Davis then grounded into a fielder's choice, but promptly stole second base. Following Davis' steal, Hector Sanchez poked a single the opposite way to bring Davis home and tie the game at one.

The game remained tied at one until the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out in the frame, Cornelius Randolph drew a walk before Todd Lott singled to put runners at first and second. Following Lott's single, Sanchez came through in the clutch once again. The veteran catcher ripped a double into the right field corner to score both runners and give Kane County a 3-1 edge.

Milwaukee cut into the lead in the top of the eighth against Cougars' reliever Logan Nissen. To lead off the inning, Cam Balego belted a solo homer down the left-field line to make it 3-2. After the home run, Nissen battled through the rest of the inning to keep the Cougars on top.

In the ninth, Cougars' closer Daniel Bies entered the game aiming for his second save of the series. Bies retired Aaron Hill and Michael Crouse to start the inning before Reggie Pruitt Jr. singled to keep the game alive. However, Bies slammed the door by inducing a Rudy Martin groundout to end the game. It was the 14th save of the season for Bies.

The Cougars continue the homestand with a three-game set against the Gary SouthShore Railcats beginning on Friday night. Promotions for the upcoming series include American Girl Night on Friday, August 18th and Seinfeld Night on Saturday, August 19th. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.