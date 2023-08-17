Lavey Slides in with a Two-Run Homer

Oconomowoc, Wis. - Lake Country came out swinging tonight and carried the early offensive output to a second-straight victory over the RailCats. The DockHounds got the win by a score of 9-7 over Gary SouthShore.

Three runs in the 1st, two in the 2nd, three in the 4th and one in the 5th carried the Hounds to the win in game two of the series. The RailCats tried to battle their way back, scoring four runs in the 9th to make the final score much closer.

Augie Voight got the start for the DockHounds tonight and turned in his fifth-straight quality start for Lake Country. Voight tossed 7 innings of 2 hit ball, allowing 3 runs, walking 2 and striking out 4. Keisy Portorreal threw a scoreless 8th inning before Austin Faith finished the game out, pitching the 9th.

Offensively, Marek Chlup went 3-4, with two home-runs, including an inside-the-park homer in the 4th. Justin Lavey went 2-5, with a two-run homer to open the scoring in the 1st. Dustin Woodcock had a blast of his own, to go along with two walks.

With the win tonight, the DockHounds record improves to 42-40 on the season. Lake Country will try to secure their third series sweep of the season tomorrow night. Former big-leaguer Franklyn Kilome will take the mound for the Hounds. Edward Cuello will get the start for the RailCats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

