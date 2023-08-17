Explorers Edge Goldeyes in Last At-Bat

August 17, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers (44-38) erased a fifth inning three-run deficit and defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (34-48) 8-7 on Wednesday night at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park.

The game-deciding inning began when designated hitter Tyler Rando was hit with a pitch. He was lifted for pinch runner Delvin Zinn. With one out, second baseman Kyle Kasser singled to right which moved Zinn to third. That set the stage for shortstop Miguel Sierra who singled to left field scoring Zinn on the first pitch to win the game.

The Explorers jumped out 4-0 through two innings scoring two runs in each of the first two frames. Sioux City left fielder Scott Ota (4) led off the bottom of the first with a full-count homer. In the second, the Explorers took advantage of a two-out error by Goldeyes third baseman Dayson Croes and scored twice.

Winnipeg fought back in the third plating three on five singles. The first three batters shortstop Andy Armstrong, right fielder Max Murphy, and designated hitter Miles Simington all singled. A wild pitch scored the first run, then catcher Hidekel Gonzalez delivered a two-run single making 4-3 Explorers.

The Goldeyes took the lead in the fourth on a three-run homer to left by Murphy (25) giving them a 6-4 advantage. Murphy leads the American Association in homers and RBIs with 75. Croes, in the fifth made it 7-4 on a sacrifice fly.

However, the Explorers scored a run in the fifth and tied the game 7-7 in the sixth on two-run homer by third baseman Matt Lloyd (11).

The Goldeyes had 13 hits through five innings and were hitless the rest of the night. They only had one runner after the fifth.

Goldeyes starter RJ Martinez struck out seven a season-high for him over five innings. He issued five runs (three earned). Chas Cywin (1-3) gave up the ninth inning run in defeat.

Brandon Brosher (4-1) worked 1/3 of an inning with a strikeout and earned the win. Heitor Tokar, the Sioux City starter allowed eight hits, three runs (all earned) in three innings.

The last chance for Winnipeg to win a game in Sioux City this year comes down to Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Tyler Jandron (1-6) gets the nod for the Goldeyes against the league-leader in wins and strikeouts- Explorers right-hander Solomon Bates (9-5).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Croes was 2-4 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games (20-41, .488) and has hits in 20-of-his-last-21 games (34-83, .410). He's third in the American Association with a .357 average.

Armstrong has five hits through the first two games of this series.

Murphy has hit a three-run homer in the last three series. In addition to homers & RBI's his 43 extra base hits and 188 total bases lead the league.

All the Goldeyes in the starting lineup reached base safely.

Martinez has given up a team-high 11 homers which matches him with Luis Ramirez.

Winnipeg is 9-15 in one-run games.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.