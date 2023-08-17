Monarchs Drop Rubber Match to Canaries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - In a strange rubber match, walks and timely hits gave the Sioux Falls Canaries the series victory by a score of 8-4 over the Monarchs at Legends Field Thursday night.

Monarchs first baseman Chris Herrmann retook the American Association RBI lead. Herrmann knocked in his 77th and 78th RBI in his 3-for-4 effort at the plate.

The Monarchs fall to 47-35 but remain 3.5 games ahead of second-place Sioux City in the West Division standings.

The Canaries started the scoring in the second inning. Logan Eickhoff, Spencer Sarringar, and Wyatt Ulrich loaded the bases with walks. Ozzie Martinez walked to make it 1-0 Sioux Falls.

Sarringar would later score on a passed ball to make it 2-0 Canaries after the top of the second.

The Monarchs answered in the bottom of the second. Micker Adolfo singled, Taylor Snyder doubled, and Adolfo later scored on a wild pitch that made it 2-1 and put Snyder on third. Snyder then scored on an RBI sac fly from Jacob Robson to tie the game 2-2 after two innings.

The Canaries jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the top of the third. Hunter Clanin walked, Eickhoff doubled and both scored on Sarringar's RBI double one batter later.

Jabari Henry hit a solo shot to make it 5-2 Canaries in the fourth inning.

Sarringar knocked in another run on a sac fly to make it 6-2 Canaries. Ulrich singled and made it to second on a throwing error from Trey Jeans. Martinez hit an RBI single that scored Ulrich and it was 7-2 Canaries after five innings.

Herrmann homered in the bottom of the seventh to make it 7-3 Canaries.

A Darnell Sweeney RBI single made it 8-3 Canaries in the top of the eighth.

The Monarchs final sign of life was an RBI double from Herrmann that scored Odubel Herrera to make it 8-4 for the final score.

Canaries starter Neil Lang got the win (4-7) and Monarchs starter Zach Matson got the loss (4-3).

UP NEXT: The Monarchs begin a four-game series versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Game one is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night. Ashton Goudeau will make his Monarchs debut start versus Fargo-Moorhead.

