Monarchs Drop Rubber Match to Canaries
August 17, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - In a strange rubber match, walks and timely hits gave the Sioux Falls Canaries the series victory by a score of 8-4 over the Monarchs at Legends Field Thursday night.
Monarchs first baseman Chris Herrmann retook the American Association RBI lead. Herrmann knocked in his 77th and 78th RBI in his 3-for-4 effort at the plate.
The Monarchs fall to 47-35 but remain 3.5 games ahead of second-place Sioux City in the West Division standings.
The Canaries started the scoring in the second inning. Logan Eickhoff, Spencer Sarringar, and Wyatt Ulrich loaded the bases with walks. Ozzie Martinez walked to make it 1-0 Sioux Falls.
Sarringar would later score on a passed ball to make it 2-0 Canaries after the top of the second.
The Monarchs answered in the bottom of the second. Micker Adolfo singled, Taylor Snyder doubled, and Adolfo later scored on a wild pitch that made it 2-1 and put Snyder on third. Snyder then scored on an RBI sac fly from Jacob Robson to tie the game 2-2 after two innings.
The Canaries jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the top of the third. Hunter Clanin walked, Eickhoff doubled and both scored on Sarringar's RBI double one batter later.
Jabari Henry hit a solo shot to make it 5-2 Canaries in the fourth inning.
Sarringar knocked in another run on a sac fly to make it 6-2 Canaries. Ulrich singled and made it to second on a throwing error from Trey Jeans. Martinez hit an RBI single that scored Ulrich and it was 7-2 Canaries after five innings.
Herrmann homered in the bottom of the seventh to make it 7-3 Canaries.
A Darnell Sweeney RBI single made it 8-3 Canaries in the top of the eighth.
The Monarchs final sign of life was an RBI double from Herrmann that scored Odubel Herrera to make it 8-4 for the final score.
Canaries starter Neil Lang got the win (4-7) and Monarchs starter Zach Matson got the loss (4-3).
UP NEXT: The Monarchs begin a four-game series versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Game one is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night. Ashton Goudeau will make his Monarchs debut start versus Fargo-Moorhead.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 17, 2023
- Goldeyes Depart Sioux City with Win - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Monarchs Drop Rubber Match to Canaries - Kansas City Monarchs
- Birds Win Rubber Match at Kansas City, Climb Back to .500 - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Milkmen Come up Just Short in Series Finale at Kane County - Milwaukee Milkmen
- Sanchez, Eldred Lead Cougars to Series Win - Kane County Cougars
- RedHawks Avoid Sweep with Comeback Win Against Saltdogs - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- 'Dogs Let Sweep Get Away in Extras Loss to RedHawks - Lincoln Saltdogs
- RedHawks Avoid Sweep with Comeback Win against Saltdogs - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Lavey Slides in with a Two-Run Homer - Lake Country DockHounds
- Explorers Edge Goldeyes in Last At-Bat - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Explorers Walk off Goldeyes - Sioux City Explorers
- Valiant RailCats' Comeback Comes up Just Short Against DockHounds - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Birds Get Back in the Win Column with Extra Inning Triumph at Kansas City - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Late Surge Results in 'Hawks Loss to 'Dogs - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- 'Dogs Blow out 'Hawks Behind Panas's Two Homers, Six Rbi - Lincoln Saltdogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Monarchs Stories
- Monarchs Drop Rubber Match to Canaries
- Monarchs Fall Short in Extra-Inning Contest
- Big Leaguer Goudeau Joins Monarchs
- Snyder Shines in Monarchs' Comeback Win
- Snyder Joins Monarchs Infield