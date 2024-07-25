Monarchs Secure Fourth Consecutive Win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs got right back to winning ways after the All-Star Break.

The Monarchs collected a fourth straight win with a 5-2 triumph over the Lake Country DockHounds at Legends Field on Thursday night. The victory secured a ninth Kansas City victory in eleven games.

Hayden Jones' sixth home run of the season put KC ahead for good. The catcher teed off for his fourth Legends Field bomb this season.

Travis Swaggerty singled to left field to make it 2-0 Monarchs (32-31) in the fourth inning.

Swaggerty, a former major leaguer with the Pittsburgh Pirates, is up to 34 RBI this season.

Starting pitcher Hunter McMahon bent, but did not break in his fifth start of the season. The Kansas City, Missouri native gave up a leadoff home run in the fifth, but worked around runners at the corners to keep the Monarchs in front.

McMahon (3-1) delivered five innings with four strikeouts in his fourth start of the season.

The bullpen delivered a composed performance in the late innings. Zack Leban, Jackson McClelland, and A.J. Alexy combined for four innings of one-run ball to keep the DockHounds (28-37) at bay.

Abiatal Avelino came through clutch in the late innings for Kansas City. Avelino finished 2-for-2 in his Legends Field debut with two RBIs in the win.

Avelino and Trent Giambrone each poked RBIs in the eighth inning.

Alexy struck out the side in the ninth to lock up his first save as a Monarch.

UP NEXT

Kansas City hosts Lake Country tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. All-Star RHP Julian Garcia gets the ball for Kansas City against fellow right-hander Brett Conine. Tickets are available at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com.

