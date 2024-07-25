RailCats Home Run Leader Returns for Second-Half

July 25, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The American Association season continues today, with the Gary SouthShore RailCats facing off against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks for the first time this season. Before the game, RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers officially made the move to reactivate the home run leader, Carlos Rincon, from the inactive list.

Rincon was formally a Dodger signee who was traded to the New York Mets in 2021. This is his first year with the 'Cats, and his power bat made the trip to Gary. Rincon hit his first home run with his new club against Lake Country in the second home game of the season, which was his 100th professional home run.

Three games later, Rincon became the first RailCat in 14 years to hit three home runs in one game, a performance he turned in against the Sioux City Explorers. The outfielder has missed the last 19 games and still paces the club in home runs (11), RBIs (29), slugging percentage (.558), and OPS (0.905).

Rincon and the RailCats are back at the US Steel Yard at 6:45 tonight for a three-game tilt against the Redhawks. The southpaw, Chris Erwin, will pitch for the RailCats as he will be paired up against Orlando Rodriguez. Carlos Rincon will be hitting second and serving as the designated hitter.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.