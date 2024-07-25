Explorers Make Post All-Star Break Moves

Cleburne, Texas - The Sioux City Explorers had a busy American Association All-Star break, making a pair of moves to add to the roster as the team made their way to Texas to open a four-game series tonight against the Cleburne Railroaders. The team announced the club acquired outfielder Justin Connell from the Lake Country DockHounds for a player to be named later and signed left-handed reliever Brendan O'Donnell out of the University of Houston. In corresponding moves, the Explorers released outfielder Jacob Barfield and right-handed pitcher Santiago Florez.

Justin Connell joins the Explorers after spending the first part of the season with the Lake Country DockHounds. During his time with the DockHounds, Connell batted .287 while posting a .794 OPS over 47 games. His final game with Lake Country came July 13 against the Explorers where he went 3-4 with a run and an RBI. Five of his final nine games with the DockHounds were also multi-hit games. He's proven to be a great base runner as well, stealing 16 bases across the season, including five in his last seven games. This past winter, Connell played for the Tigres de Cartagena in the Colombian Winter League and previously was a part of the Washington Nationals organization from 2017-2023. He reached as high as Double-A after being drafted in the 11th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida.

Lefty Brendan O'Donnell comes to Sioux City after two years at the University of Houston. The true rookie out of Hull, Massachusetts was 0-0 last season for Houston with a 5.82 ERA in 19 games. He struck out 21 in 17 innings. His first year with the Cougars he was 4-0 in 29 relief appearances with one save. O'Donnell struck out 31 in 23.1 inning with an 8.10 ERA. Prior to playing at Houston, he would play two seasons at the University of Connecticut.

The Explorers will open a four-game series tonight, July 25, at La Moderna Field in Cleburne against the Cleburne Railroaders. Following the series, the Explorers will be off Monday, July 29 and host the Lincoln Saltdogs Tuesday, July 30 to begin a three-game series at Lewis and Clark Park. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

