Monarchs Sign Triple-A Power Bat

July 25, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, KAN. - The Kansas City Monarchs are bringing in a new slugger for their 2024 playoff push.

The Monarchs announced the signing of outfielder Isiah Gilliam on Thursday afternoon. The 28-year-old joins Kansas City from the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate.

Gilliam started the 2024 season with a .831 OPS for the Rainiers in 38 appearances. The switch-hitter was eighth on Tacoma in slugging percentage, blasting four home runs.

The Lilburn, Georgia native launched 22 home runs in Double-A Arkansas in 2023. Gilliam led the Travelers in round-trippers, recording 80 RBI in 122 games that season and was named the Mariners' MiLB Player of the Month last July.

Gilliam played with Monarchs pitchers J.C. Keys and Connor Curlis with the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts during the 2022 season.

Third baseman Chris Lanzilli announced his retirement from professional baseball Monday afternoon. The 26-year-old played 11 games for the Monarchs with a .342 on-base percentage.

"It was a great group of guys, there was a great culture on this team," Lanzilli said. "Joe gave me a great opportunity to play here. I'm excited to follow the Monarchs for the rest of the year."

Lanzilli was in his second professional season in 2024, joining the Monarchs from the Chicago White Sox' system.

The Boston, Massachusetts native plans to move back to the northeast to pursue the next chapter of his career.

"I'm excited to move back there. The summers are always great up there," Lanzilli said. "I'll try to be back around a lake, it'll be a good time."

The Monarchs organization wishes Lanzilli the best in his future endeavors.

