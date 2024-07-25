Canaries Walk-off Goldeyes to Maintain Grip on First Place

Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries snapped a six-game losing skid on Thursday, walking off Winnipeg 3-2 in ten innings at the Bird Cage.

Mike Hart opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the second inning and Spencer Sarringar followed with an RBI sacrifice groundout. But the Goldeyes tied the game with a two-run homerun in the top of the fourth.

The score held until the bottom of the tenth inning when Jordan Barth singled to drive in Hunter Clanin and help the Birds gain a game on both Winnipeg and Fargo-Moorhead in the West Division standings.

Barth and Wyatt Ulrich each finished with two hits as the Birds improve to 37-27 overall. The two teams will resume their four-game series Friday at 7:05pm.

