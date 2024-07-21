Monarchs Explode in Late Innings, Top RedHawks

July 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







FARGO, N.D. - The Kansas City Monarchs have won eight of their last 10 games heading into the All-Star break.

Joe Calfapietra's team scored nine unanswered runs over the final four innings to top the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 9-2 Sunday from Newman Outdoor Field.

Kansas City (31-31) collected 10 hits in the win, all of which came after the fifth inning. Frankie Tostado delivered a three-run double in the sixth to put the Monarchs ahead for good.

The Monarchs took three out of four at Fargo-Moorhead (37-29) heading into All-Star week, which starts Monday Night in Kansas City with the Jeremiah Johnson Home Run Challenge and Renewal By Andersen Celebrity Softball Classic.

The 2024 American Association All-Star Game is Tuesday night from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, featuring postgame fireworks. Tickets are available at MonarchsBaseball.com/AllStarGame.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Kolby Kiser was in control early, throwing a no-hitter through five innings with two walks allowed.

The Monarchs bats got to him right away in the sixth, putting up four runs, including Tostado's double. Kansas City added five more in the eighth on five hits, all singles.

Jackson Goddard got the win for the Monarchs, tossing five innings of one-run baseball. He struck out seven, matching his season high, while walking none.

UP NEXT

The next events at Legends Field are the Jeremiah Johnson Home Run Challenge and Renewal By Andersen Celebrity Softball Classic on Monday night. The action starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Home Run Classic, which will be streamed on AABaseball.TV.

Tuesday's All-Star Game starts at 6:35 p.m. and will be broadcast on 38 The Spot, AABaseball.TV, and the league's national partners.

After the All-Star festivities on their home field, the Monarchs host the Lake Country DockHounds Thursday at 6:35 p.m. to open a four-game series. Fans can hear the game on Sports Radio 810 WHB and watch on AABaseball.TV.

American Association Stories from July 21, 2024

