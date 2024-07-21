'Dogs Use 10-Run Sixth to Grab Series Win

CLEBURNE, TX - The Saltdogs (21-42) explode for 10 runs in the sixth inning to take the series over Cleburne (38-27) by a final of 17-8.

INF Alex Baeza posted his first career cycle, the first for Lincoln since the 2017 season. He went on to reach base a total of six times without being retired.

OF Zane Zurbrugg reached six times as well recording his second homer of the season. He would come around to score three runs.

C Max Hewitt and INF Matt Pita both drove in a pair of RBIs on a pair of hits.

The Saltdogs opened the scoring right away with a Baeza solo homer to start his big night, but it wouldn't last long as Cleburne would score five times in the bottom half capped off by a grand slam.

Lincoln responded with two in the second, and one in the fourth, before scoring 10 runs in the sixth. Every Saltdog came to the plate at least once, all of them scored at least once, and five players drove in runs. The inning featured seven hits and zero runners left on base.

The Railroaders would respond with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth but that would be the last of the scoring for Cleburne.

The Saltdogs would tack on two more in the seventh and one more in the ninth to cap off their best offensive performance of the season.

It is the fifth series win for the Saltdogs this season, all of them coming on the road. Lincoln ends the first half of the season at 23-42 and sends four all-stars to Kansas City for the All-Star Break.

