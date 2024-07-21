Birds Suffer Series Sweep at Sioux City

July 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux Falls Canaries suffered their sixth consecutive loss on Sunday, falling to Sioux City 9-6 at Lewis and Clark Park.

Mike Hart opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning but the Explorers tied things up in the bottom half with an unearned run. A run-scoring single from Liam Spence in the top of the second put Sioux Falls back in front and Josh Rehwaldt added an RBI sacrifice fly, however Sioux City once again tied the game in the home half.

The Explorers took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning, added two more in the fifth and a solo homerun in the eighth.

Spence smacked a solo shot with two outs in the top of the ninth before Hart and Achenbach followed with RBI hits and the Canaries brought the tying run to the plate but could get no closer.

Hart finished the game with four hits as the Birds dip to 36-27 overall. The team begins the second half of the season Thursday night as they open a four-game series against Winnipeg.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.