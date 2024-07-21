Scholten Leads X's to Landslide Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The bad news came to an end Saturday night as the Sioux City Explorers (28-33) halted a small losing streak in a big way by sweeping the doubleheader against the Sioux Falls Canaries (36-26). The Explorers took the first game 9-8 as the offense got to work early and finished strong behind Cameron Cannon's two RBI and Osvaldo Martinez's home run. In the second game, the X's saw Iowa State House Representative J.D. Scholten returned to the mound for the third time this season, pitching another beauty, finishing with 5.1 innings of two-run ball and improving to 3-0.

Game 1

The X's started Game One on fire, taking a 2-0 lead behind a two-RBI double from Sioux City's Cannon off Sioux Falls starter and American Association ERA leader, Ty Culbreth. Sioux City's Martinez followed with an RBI single, sending home Cannon and making it a 3-0 game.

The Canaries responded in the top of the second, leading off with Sioux Falls' Trevor Achenbach's launching of a solo shot off Sioux City starter Braunny Munoz. The X's lead was cut to 3-2 later in the frame as Sioux Falls' Liam Spence picked up an RBI single off Munoz. After recording two outs, the Canaries took over the lead as Sioux Falls' Jabari Henry hit a two-RBI single and giving the advantage to Sioux Falls 4-3.

Sioux City's Daniel Montano tied it up in the bottom of the second, sending home Zac Vooletich with an RBI double off Sioux Falls' Culbreth and knotting it 4-4.

The Canaries fought back in the top of the third, adding a pair of runs on solo homers from Sioux Falls' Achenbach (again) and Spencer Sarringar off Sioux City's Sheaks, extending the Canaries' lead to 6-4.

The lead changed again in the bottom of the third as the Explorers refused to go down easily, reclaiming the lead 7-6 behind a two-run homer from Sioux City's Martinez before Nick Shumpert hit an RBI double off Culbreth to take the lead.

Yet again, the game was tied in the top of the fourth as Sioux Falls' Mike Hart picked up an RBI single off Sioux City's Sheaks, sending around Josh Rehwaldt and making it 7-7.

Sioux Falls' Jose Cruz (0-1) relieved Ty Culbreth in the bottom of the fourth, finishing his night with seven runs allowed, the most he's allowed since July 22 of last season.

The X's broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth when Sioux City's Jake Ortega placed down a sacrifice bunt off Sioux Falls' Cruz, scoring Daniel Lingua and giving the Explorers an 8-7 lead. The X's acquired insurance later in the frame as Sioux City's John Nogowski drew a bases-loaded walk from Sioux Falls reliever Brady Stover, extending the lead to 9-7.

The game intensified in the top of the sixth when Sioux Falls' Josh Rehwaldt led with a solo dinger off Sioux City's Zach Willeman (1-1), cutting the X's lead to 9-8. From there, Willeman retired the next three, although Sioux City didn't add any further support in the bottom of the frame.

In the seventh and final frame of the game, Sioux City turned to Kyle Marman who struck out two of three to earn the save (9) and finish the back-and-forth affair.

Game 2

The X's scored first again in the second game of the doubleheader, taking a 1-0 lead on Lingua's RBI single off Sioux Falls starter Tanner Brown (7-4).

Sioux City's politician pitcher Scholten continued his dominant run for the X's, heading into the fourth inning with a shutout. He finally gave in during the fourth inning as Sioux Falls' Mike Hart tied it 1-1 with an RBI single.

The Canaries added again in the top of the fifth, taking the 2-1 lead on Liam Spence's single, plating Sarringar for their second run of the game.

The Explorers rallied back in the bottom of the frame, taking the lead as Sioux City's Shumpert scored on a wild pitch from Sioux Falls reliever Zach Veen before Cannon hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly, waving home Montano and making it 3-2.

After a leadoff double and one out, Sioux City's Zach Willeman relieved Scholten, who finished his night with just two runs and three strikeouts.

Sioux City's Kyle Marman returned for the second time in the evening for the seventh, relieving Willeman. Despite allowing a leadoff single and a walk later in the frame, Marman finished the night with another save (10) and completing the doubleheader sweep.

The Explorers will wrap up their three-game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries Sunday afternoon July 21 with a first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

