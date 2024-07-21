Cougars Clinch Series to Conclude 1st Half

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars (37-27) fought off a four-run deficit to beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats (24-41) by a score of 10-6 in front of 5,208 at Northwestern Medicine Field Sunday afternoon. The Cougars scored their 10 runs over four innings and received plenty of clutch work from the bullpen.

Down 4-1 in the 5th, the Cougars did most of their damage against Gary starter Tai Tiedemann (4-6). Ernny Ordonez and Claudio Finol each tabbed two-run doubles to bring the Cougars within one run, then take a 6-4. The offense kept pace thanks to a sacrifice fly from Ordonez in the 6th, and RBI contributions from Todd Lott and Simon Redi in the 7th.

As the offense bailed out Cougar starter Jack Fox, the bullpen helped out as well, working five innings of one-run baseball. Garrett Williams (4-6) worked out of a jam in the 6th to keep the Cougars ahead, before Michael Brewer, CJ Carter, and Tyler Beardsley finished off the game.

The Cougars now head into the All-Star break 10 games above .500 for the first time this year. They're next game will be July 25th in Milwaukee against the Milkmen. The next homestand starts July 30th. For tickets, call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.

