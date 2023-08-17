Goldeyes Depart Sioux City with Win

August 17, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (35-48) defeated the Sioux City Explorers 5-1 at Lewis & Clark Park Thursday evening. The win marked the first time in nine games between the two clubs this season that the road team came out on top.

Sioux City (44-39) opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning when shortstop Miguel Sierra came home on a fielder's choice off the bat of left fielder Scott Ota.

The Explorers held that 1-0 lead until Winnipeg scored twice in the top of the fifth on third baseman Dayson Croes' line drive single up the middle that brought in second baseman Brynn Martinez and right fielder Tra Holmes. Before the inning was over left fielder Miles Simington doubled off the centre field wall to score Croes and designated hitter Max Murphy as the Goldeyes increased their lead to 4-1.

Winnipeg added a run in the eighth on catcher Jackson Smith's double to right field that drove in Simington.

Samuel Adames started the game for the Goldeyes in an opener role. He gave way to Tyler Jandron (W, 2-6) after one inning. Jandron worked five frames, allowing one run on six hits to earn his first win since May 16 at Fargo-Moorhead.

Taylor Lepard, Nolan LaMere, and Chas Cywin each threw an inning of hitless relief for Winnipeg.

Solomon Bates (L, 9-6) failed in his attempt to become the American Association's first ten game winner. He lasted five innings and surrendered four runs on six hits. He struck out five batters to add to his league-leading total in that department.

Simington had three hits, while Croes notched two to increase his hitting streak to 12 games. The Aruba native has gone at least ten consecutive contests with a hit on three occasions this season.

The Goldeyes made the relatively short trip to Lincoln following the game. They will begin a four-game series in the Nebraska capital Friday with a doubleheader against the Saltdogs at Haymarket Park. Winnipeg will send Landen Bourassa (8-5, 4.50 ERA) to the mound in the opener at 5:00 p.m., while fellow right-hander Zach Keenan (3-4, 4.85 ERA) is expected to start for Lincoln. Lefty Travis Seabrooke (6-5, 6.32 ERA) will start the nightcap for the Goldeyes with southpaw Tanner Brown (3-6, 5.72 ERA) getting the call for the Saltdogs. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with an approximately 30-minute break between the two.

All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at cjnu.ca. Doug Greenwald will be on the air with the pre-game show at 4:30 p.m.

The Goldeyes return home to Shaw Park for their final regular season homestand of 2023 Monday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m. when the Sioux Falls Canaries visit Winnipeg to open a four-game set.

For information on season tickets, group outings, Skysuite rentals, patio bookings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.