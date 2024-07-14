Cougars Clobber Cleburne to Earn Split

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars offense scored a season-high 20 runs on 18 hits on their way to a 20-6 win over the Cleburne Railroaders on Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The offensive showcase was highlighted by a 12-run fourth inning that saw the Cougars (32-25) hit three home runs in the inning. With the win, the Cougars secured a series split in the six-game set with Cleburne (34-25).

The Cougar bats got rolling early in the bottom of the second against Cleburne starter Brady Puckett (0-1). Kane County put up five runs in the bottom of the second inning, as Galli Cribbs Jr., Trendon Craig, Armond Upshaw, and Cornelius Randolph all drove in runs in the frame. Randolph's two-run single capped the scoring in the inning.

One inning later, the Cougars added two more. After Claudio Finol worked a walk, Simon Reid belted the first Cougar home run of the day with a two-run blast to right that made it 7-0.

Trailing by seven, Cleburne put up a four spot in the top of the fourth with five straight singles against Nick Belzer. However, the Cougars responded in a big way in the bottom half. Kane County scored a season-high 12 runs in the inning, sending 16 hitters to the plate. Randolph and Galli Cribbs Jr. both hit two-run homers in the inning and Reid smacked a two-run double. After putting up eight runs, Claudio Finol put the finishing touch on the frame with a grand slam off the scoreboard in left that made it a 19-4 Cougars lead.

Cleburne added two more runs, while the Cougars scored one more to reach the 20-6 final. AJ Jones (1-2) earned the win for the Cougars, while Ryan Richardson picked up a save by tossing the final three innings of the game. Eight of the nine starters in the Cougar lineup picked up hits. Randolph, Finol, and Reid all drove in four runs in a banner day for the Kane County bats.

The Cougars will head on the road for four games against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks beginning on Monday. Kane County will return to Northwestern Medicine Field to host the Gary SouthShore Railcats for a three-game set beginning Friday, July 19. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

