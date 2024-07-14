Goldeyes' Bats Fall Silent in Sioux Falls

July 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Zac Reininger

(Winnipeg Goldeyes) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Zac Reininger(Winnipeg Goldeyes)

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (30-28) were shut out by the Sioux Falls Canaries 4-0 at Sioux Falls Stadium Sunday afternoon, giving the home side the series win.

Sioux Falls (36-21) scored a pair of runs in each of the third and fourth innings to account for all the game's offence.

In the bottom of the third, third baseman Liam Spence came home on left fielder Josh Rehwaldt's sacrifice fly to left field before second baseman Trevor Achenbach hit a two-out bloop single to right field to drive in designated hitter Jabari Henry and make the score 2-0.

Spence hit a two-run home run to right in the fourth to double the Canaries' lead.

Tanner Brown (W, 7-3) and three relievers combined to hold the Goldeyes to just four hits on the day. Brown worked six innings and gave up three hits while striking out seven.

Goldeyes' starter Zac Reininger (L, 5-4) pitched four innings, allowing all four of Sioux Falls' runs on seven hits. He struck out four and walked two. Tasker Strobel and Ben Onyshko limited the Canaries to just one hit over the final four frames.

The Goldeyes have Monday off before making the short trip to Sioux City, Iowa where they will open a three-game series against the Explorers Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CDT. Joey Matulovich (6-2, 2.53 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while fellow right-handed Joey Murray (3-3, 4.36 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Sioux City.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The team returns home Friday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Milkmen come to Blue Cross Park for Throwback Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a vintage pennant, the Goldeyes will wear special retro jerseys, and there will be postgame fireworks!

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.