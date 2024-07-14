Early Onslaught Powers Monarchs to Sweep

July 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - Sunday afternoon was a true five-tool performance from the Kansas City Monarchs.

Contact, power, speed, fielding, throwing: It was all there for the Monarchs early. KC jumped out to a 10-0 lead to fend off a spirited Lincoln Saltdogs comeback at Haymarket Park. Kansas City (26-29) recorded its second road series sweep of the season with a 10-7 victory.

Michael Watson (1-1) earned his first professional win with an elite performance. The 22-year-old hurled five scoreless innings, striking out six.

Speed killed early for Kansas City. A double steal brought new Monarch Chavez Young to score from third in the first inning.

Channy Ortiz showed power one inning later. The 25-year-old recorded his first Kansas City home run to right-center field, a three-run blast to put the Monarchs ahead 4-0.

The Monarchs' defense came into play in the third inning. Danny Amaral made one of the best plays of the season, leaping into foul ground to steal an RBI away from Lincoln's (20-39) Spencer Henson.

Precise contact helped lift the Monarchs to an eight-run advantage. Young pulled a double down the first-base line, Amaral lifted a single to left-center.

Young delivered another great performance. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ The former Triple-A standout finished with two hits on Sunday and five knocks in his first AAPB series.

Tostado flexed the muscle again, launching a 412-foot home run for his sixth bomb of the year. The All-Star starter lifted the Monarchs to a 10-run advantage in the sixth.

Gabriel Ponce's (1) arm finished the game off for Kansas City with his first save of the season. The right-hander recorded the final four outs to stop the Saltdogs' comeback.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Saltdogs continue their season series at Legends Field on Tuesday. First pitch on Youth Camp Day is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Tickets are available at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.