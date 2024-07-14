'Dogs Furious Comeback Falls Short in Series Finale

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (20-39) ran out of time in the series finale against Kansas City (26-29) as the comeback effort fell short in a 10-7 loss.

OF Aaron Takacs he posted another multi-hit performance with a single and a two-run homer, his fifth of the season and second of the series.

INF Jack Dragum recorded his first hit in four contests with two singles going two for two and scoring a run.

RHP Cam Wynne made his first multi-inning relief outing going 2.0 innings giving up no hits, no runs, no walks, and struck out one error.

The Monarchs opened the scoring on Sunday afternoon with one run in the top of the first, and three more off of a homer in the top of the second.

The fifth inning was the difference in the game when Kansas City scored six times on five hits including a two-run home run.

Lincoln would get on the board in the sixth inning with four runs scored and RBIs coming from OF Zane Zurbrugg, OF Matt Pita, and C Logan Williams.

Three more runs for Lincoln in the eight pulled them within three runs after Takacs' two-run homer, but that would be as close as they would get.

The 'Dogs have a day off on Monday and then start up another three-game series with Kansas City at 11:05 Tuesday morning from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

