Marek Chlup and the DockHounds Offense Return

July 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds rebounded and defeated the Sioux City Explorers 7-3 in seven innings Saturday in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

In a rain-shortened game, the offense returned to form. With the DockHounds jumping on the Explorers early with a four-run fourth inning. Lake Country enjoyed big swings from Marek Chlup, Blake Tiberi and Justin Connell.

Chlup had a big day offensively picking up two home runs. With Chlup kickstarting the offense, the rest of the lineup followed suit. After getting shut out Friday, the DockHounds rallied behind another strong pitching performance and claimed the win.

The DockHounds tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning before adding one more in the seventh, courtesy of Chlup's second home run of the night.

With the final home game before the All-Star game in Kansas City, Lake Country certainly did enough to earn a split the series.

The DockHounds return to action on Monday at 6:45 p.m. when they take on the Gary SouthShore RailCats from Steel Yard in Indiana.

