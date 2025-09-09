San Diego Wave Retires Alex Morgan's No. 13

Published on September 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







Alex Morgan's iconic no. 13 number I officially retired by the San Diego Wave during a special postgame ceremony in SnapDragon Stadium.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.