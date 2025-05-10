San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

May 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns split the points after a goal from Kimmi Ascanio and a late stoppage-time penalty kick goal from Jayden Perry.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.