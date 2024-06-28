San Diego Wave FC Falls 3-0 to Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium
June 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (3-6-6, 15 points) fell 3-0 to the Chicago Red Stars (6-7-2, 20 points) at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday night in front of 24,115 fans.
In the 42nd minute, it was Chicago who broke through first off an own goal. Chicago forward Mallory Swanson played a cross that deflected off defender Naomi Girma and found its way into the net. The visitors doubled the score in the 67th minute when Chicago forward Jameese Joseph won the ball and found an ongoing Swanson who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. Two minutes later, Joseph scored the final goal of the night for Chicago.
Next on the schedule: San Diego Wave FC travel to face the Portland Thorns on Friday, July 5 at Providence Park. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on Prime Sports.
Notes:
Tonight marked the first match with Paul Buckle since being named interim head coach on Monday, June 24.
Forward Melanie Barcenas made her first appearance since March 29 as a second-half substitute in the 71st minute.
Midfielder Danny Colaprico (thigh) was unavailable for selection for tonight's match.
Box Score:
San Diego Wave FC 0:3 Chicago Red Stars
Scoring Summary:
CHI - Girma (OG) 42'
CHI - Swanson (6) (Joseph, 2) 62'
CHI - Joseph (1) 69'
Misconduct Summary:
SD - McNabb 9' (Caution)
CHI - Hocking 45' (Caution)
CHI - Staab 72' (Caution)
San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan, D Lundkvist (Torpey 75'), D Girma, D Dahlkemper, D McNabb, M van Egmond, M McCaskill, M Shaw, F Sánchez (Ascanio 82'), F Morgan ©, F Doniak (Barcenas 71')
Subs not used: GK Beall, D Westphal, D Wesley, F Jakobsson, F Jones, F Carusa
Chicago Red Stars: GK Naeher, D Anderson, D Staab, D Kuikka, D Milazzo, M Roccaro, M Nesbeth (Griffith 90+'), M Franklin, F Bike (Curran 78'), F Hocking (Joseph HT), F Swanson (Cook 90+')
Subs not used: GK Wood, M Malham, D Rall, M Groom, F Gomes
Attendance: 24,115
Stats Summary: SD / CHI
Shots: 16 / 8
Shots on Target: 4 / 4
Saves: 2 / 4
Corners: 5 / 2
Fouls: 9 / 7
Offsides: 2 / 2
Possession: 69% / 31%
San Diego Wave FC Falls 3-0 to Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
