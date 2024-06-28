Utah Royals FC Return Home to Face Portland Thorns

June 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (2-11-1, 7 pts, 14th NWSL) return home to take on Portland Thorns (7-5-2, 23 pts, 5th NWSL) on June 29, 2024 in their last league match at home until after the Olympic break on August 23, 2024.

The Royals look to bounce back after a difficult loss away from home at Orlando. Mandy Haught was a bright spot in a tough game for Amy Rodriguez' side. The goalkeeper earned her league high seventh Save of the Week after making an acrobatic save in the 41st minute to deny Sally Yates.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on ION :: Utah Royals FC vs. Portland Thorns | America First Stadium | 7:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:00 p.m. MT

Portland Thorns sit 5th in the NWSL standings after the first half of the season and will look to continue having success under interim Head Coach Rob Gale after a poor start to the season that saw then Head Coach Mike Norris be moved to Technical Director. The Thorns were last beaten 4-1 in front of their home crowd by league leaders Kansas City Current on June 23. Portland has relied heavily on USWNT forward Sophia Smith who is tied for first in the golden boot race with 10 goals. The Royals will be focused on limiting the dynamic forward who also has six assists.

Following Saturday's match in Sandy, the Royals will hit the road for one last match before the international window, visiting Seattle Reign at Lumen Field on July 7. The Royals will hit the pause button on their NWSL season during the Olympic break but will play in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. They return to league action at home against Bay FC on August 23,2024 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

