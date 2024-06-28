San Diego Wave FC Announces Partnership with Alaska Airlines

June 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today an all-new partnership with Alaska Airlines as the Official Airline Partner of the club. The airline becomes the first official airline partner for Wave FC. As part of launching the partnership, the club's upcoming match against the Chicago Red Stars on June 28 will be presented by Alaska Airlines.

The partnership also presents fans with new benefits. Fans who wear Wave FC merchandise to flights departing from San Diego International Airport can receive priority boarding on all Alaska Airlines flights and the airline will upgrade one selected fan's seats at each San Diego Wave home game for the remainder of the 2024 NWSL season.

"Welcoming Alaska Airlines as our Club's first official airline partner marks a significant milestone for San Diego Wave FC," San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis. "Alaska's impressive expansion and dedication to serving San Diego make them an ideal partner for us. This partnership will not only enhance the travel experience for our players and local fans but also bring elevated and memorable moments to our matches and community events."

Alaska Airlines recently expanded its gate presence in San Diego, and as of June 15, 2023, serves 35 nonstop destinations from the city, the most nonstops of any airline. Alaska also holds a partnership with Snapdragon Stadium that includes expedited entry through a dedicated Alaska Airlines lane at all Snapdragon events, including San Diego Wave matches.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with the San Diego Wave FC - one of the most energetic teams and fanbases in the NWSL," said Eric Edge, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines. "This partnership further expands our presence in the San Diego community and builds on our support for women's sports."

San Diego Wave FC return to Snapdragon Stadium this Friday, June 28. Tickets for the Olympic Sendoff match, presented by Alaska Airlines, are available.

